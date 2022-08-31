Flags at Half Staff for Overdose Awareness

OUT OF CAMERA FILE - Flags fly at half-staff around the Washington Monument at daybreak in Washington with the US Capitol in the background Monday, June 13, 2016. President Barack Obama ordered flags lowered to half-staff to honor the victims of the Orlando nightclub shootings. (AP Photo/J. David Ake.)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Wednesday is Ohio Overdose Awareness Day.

The governor is asking that all flags be flown at half staff in memory of those lost to drug overdoses.

That’s from sunrise through sunset on Wednesday.