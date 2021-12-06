Flags at Half-Staff for Senator Bob Dole
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Flags are flying at half-staff for the late Senator Bob Dole.
At public buildings in Ohio, they will remain there through the end of the day on Thursday.
Governor Mike DeWine, calling good friend Bob Dole a courageous, tough, strong, and compassionate man, who loved his country deeply.
The two worked together in the Senate, where DeWine recalled his efforts to get the World War II Memorial built in Washington DC.