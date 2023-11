OUT OF CAMERA FILE – Flags fly at half-staff around the Washington Monument at daybreak in Washington with the US Capitol in the background Monday, June 13, 2016. President Barack Obama ordered flags lowered to half-staff to honor the victims of the Orlando nightclub shootings. (AP Photo/J. David Ake.)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Flags are flying at half staff for a former First Lady.

Per an order from President Biden as relayed by Governor DeWine, those flags will remain lowered until next Wednesday for Rosalynn Carter, the wife of President Jimmy Carter.

Her interment will occur next Wednesday.

She died on Sunday.