Flames Destroy Barn At Perry Township Farm Park

PERRY TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Fire at a Perry Township-owned farm over the weekend.

A 40-by-25 foot barn on the property of the AD Fasnaught Farm Park at Jackson Avenue and 12th Street NW near the Massillon city limits was leveled by flames on Sunday afternoon.

The township fire department is trying to come up with a cause.

No damage estimate yet, but two diesel-fueled tractors were destroyed.

Other buildings on the 30-acre property including a larger barn and two homes were not impacted.

The fire was called in by a passerby.

No injuries reported.