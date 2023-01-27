Flames Kill One in Alliance
January 27, 2023 5:28AM EST
Courtesy Alliance Professional Firefighters Local 480 and Stark Fire Department Rehab Unit
ALLIANCE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – One person is dead and two people had to be pulled off of the roof by neighbors in a fire in Alliance on Thursday.
The Alliance Fire Department and its union say the house fire in the 1300 block of South Arch Avenue a few blocks north of East State Street had already extended to a neighboring home.
The extension was knocked down, but the first house is a complete loss.
The victim was found inside after the fire was extinguished.
The rescues occurred before the fire department got there.
No identity or cause for the fire.