Flames Kill One in Alliance

Courtesy Alliance Professional Firefighters Local 480 and Stark Fire Department Rehab Unit

ALLIANCE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – One person is dead and two people had to be pulled off of the roof by neighbors in a fire in Alliance on Thursday.

The Alliance Fire Department and its union say the house fire in the 1300 block of South Arch Avenue a few blocks north of East State Street had already extended to a neighboring home.

The extension was knocked down, but the first house is a complete loss.

The victim was found inside after the fire was extinguished.

The rescues occurred before the fire department got there.

No identity or cause for the fire.