Flash Flood Watch for Stark, Carroll, Tuscarawas, AccuWeather Looks for 1-Inch+ from ‘Fred’
(AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The forecasters at AccuWeather admit, yes, the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred are moving further west than initially thought.
That’s putting part of our area under a Flash Flood Watch.
But at least we don’t have to worry about the tornadic activity that’s been associated with this system.
That threat should stay off to the East.
AccuWeather says we’ll see an inch or more of rain out of this.
That’s not counting what we might get from an afternoon thunderstorm.
The Flash Flood Watch is up for Stark, Carroll and Tuscarawas Counties.