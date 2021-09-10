SEPT 11, 20 YEARS LATER: Flight 93 Memorial Just Three Hours from Canton
Courtesy National Park Service
SHANKSVILLE, Pennsylvania (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – One way to get up close and personal with September 11 is just three hours away from Canton.
It’s the Flight 93 Memorial in Somerset County Pennsylvania.
What started as a makeshift tent along a state forest service road is now a massive memorial site operated by the National Park Service.
The grounds and trails at the site are open from sunrise to sunset every day of the year.
The visitor Center is open 9 to 5 on most days.
The annual candlelight vigil is Friday night.