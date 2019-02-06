Flood Watch Issued

(WHBC) – The Canton area is included in two weather alerts issued by the National Weather Service.

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 4 a.m. Thursday.

Limited visibilities may make driving difficult.

Make sure to slow down, use your headlights and leave plenty of distance between you and the vehicle ahead of you.

The Canton area will also be under a Flood Watch from Thursday morning until early Friday morning.

Forecasters say saturated ground and already elevated rivers and streams will heighten the risk for flooding.

Additionally, the potential for localized ice jams on area creeks and rivers will continue into Thursday.

Rain may briefly mix with or change to snow before ending Thursday night.

People in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should a flood warning be issued.