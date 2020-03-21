Flood Waters Hit Carroll, Tuscarawas, Woman Rescued from Home
WHBC News
MECHANICSTOWN, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The flood waters are receding in parts of Ohio, with a Flood Warning for Carroll and Tuscarawas Counties expiring at 8:30 a.m. Saturday.
Carroll County 911 tells the National Weather Service a woman along Route 524 in Mechanicstown had to be rescued from her home when the water inside from the nearby Yellow Creek got to four feet deep.
1.73 inches of rain was measured at the Harry Cleaver Field weather station near New Philadelphia between Thursday evening and Friday, but some parts of Ohio got 3 inches.
About a hundred people were evacuated from their homes in Heath in Licking County, and a portion of Route 79 was closed when the roadway was washed out.
There were still reported road closings as of last Friday in Tuscarawas County.