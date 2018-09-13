Florence Forces Football Cancellation For Walsh Cavaliers

(JACKSONVILLE) – This weekend’s football game between Walsh and Jacksonville has been cancelled because of the impending weather from Hurricane Florence. The Cavaliers were scheduled to leave for Florida today for Saturday’s 1 p.m. kickoff with the Dolphins.

“We’re disappointed that we won’t be able to play the game,” said Head Coach John Fankhauser. “The weather had an effect on our travel arrangements. Since we won’t play on Saturday, we’ll now treat this week like a bye week and start preparing for the next game.”

The Cavs’ next game will be against Tiffin on Saturday, Sept. 22, at 1 p.m. It will be the G-MAC opener for Walsh as the Dragons are playing in their first full year as a member of the G-MAC after leaving the GLIAC. Tiffin opens conference play this week at Alderson Broaddus.

This is the first time a game has been cancelled in the 24-year history of the football program at Walsh.