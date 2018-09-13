Florence: The lastest and how she will affect Ohio

WRIGHTVILLE BEACH, NC - SEPTEMBER 11: Workers board up the Wrightsville Beach Art Co. while preparing for the arrival of Hurricane Florence on September 11, 2018 in Wrightsville Beach, United States. Hurricane Florence is expected on Friday possibly as a category 4 storm along the Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina coastline. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

The National Hurricane Center is downgrading Hurricane Florence to a category two storm. But don’t get too comfy – Florence is still packing strong winds of 110 miles an hour.

And that’s why, despite the weakening winds, forecasters are still warning of devastating storm surge and heavy rainfall. Not only is Florence growing in size, the storm surge could be as high as 13-feet, while as many as 40-inches of rain could fall in some places.

Friday Northeast Ohio could see some random rain bands from Florence. It may be later next week when we’ll see heavier rain from Florence in this area.

