Florida Braces For Arrival Of Idalia, Which Is Forecast To Become A Major Hurricane

MIAMI (AP) — The National Hurricane Center says Tropical Storm Idalia is intensifying and expected to become a major hurricane before it reaches Florida’s Gulf Coast.

The National Hurricane Center issued a hurricane warning Monday from Longboat Key in the Sarasota area to the Holocene River, up past Tampa Bay.

Pasco County north of Tampa ordered a mandatory evacuation for low-lying areas, areas prone to flooding and residents living in manufactured or mobile homes.

Idalia would be the first storm to hit Florida this hurricane season and a big blow to the state, which is still recovering from the devastation of Hurricane Ian almost a year ago.