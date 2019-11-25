Florida Dog Takes Car for Spin
We’ve all heard of the crazy escapades of Florida Man, but now we have Florida Dog who can drive. When a driver in Port St. Lucie, Florida made a wrong turn, he pulled into a cul-de-sac and got out of his car. At that time, his pup, named Max, hit the gearshift and put the vehicle in reverse, causing it to go in backwards circles for almost a half hour until police were able to stop the car. It is unknown if the pooch was cited for operating a vehicle without a license! Video courtesy of News4JAX.