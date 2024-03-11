News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Flu Cases Remain High in Ohio

By Jim Michaels
March 11, 2024 8:46AM EDT
Getty Images

CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – As of last Thursday’s figures, Ohio had the highest level of influenza activity in the country.

What complicates matters: there are two strains of the flu making the rounds in the state, says Cleveland Clinic Infectious Disease Specialist Dr Donald Dumford.

He says though Influenza A is steady, Influenza B numbers are rising.

The doctor says the clinic is seeing twice the usual number of patients for a flu season.

Staying home from work and school when sick is the best way to prevent the spread.

