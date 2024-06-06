Focus on Mental Health, Especially in Ohio Jails, Prisons

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – There’s a major focus on mental health in Ohio this week, especially as it relates to county and city jails across the state.

For one thing, Ohio is part of the Stepping Up Initiative, aimed at reducing the number of inmates with mental illness.

It’s estimated that’s the case with 30-percent of the jail population.

Governor Mike DeWine says a jail cell is not a place to be treated for mental issues.

There’s also the annual Mental Health and Addiction Conference that just wrapped up in Columbus.