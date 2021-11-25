Following Big Travel Day with Few Problems, Families Back Together
Thanksgiving dinner, Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, in Deer Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Happy Thanksgiving.
It marks the 81st consecutive year that Thanksgiving is marked nationwide on the fourth Thursday of the month.
The holiday has a long tradition, but between 1939 and 1940.
Even then, there was controversy over the date for Thanksgiving, with some states setting their own dates.
There were no major problems reported, even as airports and highways were jammed with travelers.
The National Fire Prevention Association reminds you that there are more home cooking fires on this day than any other day all year.
Thanksgiving Day sees three times the usual number of cooking fires.
Their tips include staying in the kitchen while the meal is being prepared.