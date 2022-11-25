News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Following Conviction, Who Becomes Mayor of Dover?

By Jim Michaels
November 25, 2022 4:45AM EST
Dover Mayor Richard Homrighausen

DOVER, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The interim mayor of Dover Shane Gunnoe will continue to serve the term of suspended mayor Richard Homrighausen until his sentencing on January 17.

Then there could be a couple of different city leaders.

Homrighausen won’t be able to return to office due to the felony ‘theft in office’ conviction last week.

So once sentenced, City Council President Justin Perkowski will reportedly take the helm as acting mayor.

Then the Republican Central Committee will choose a successor to fill out the remainder of the term through next year.

