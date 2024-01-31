News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Following Up With Victims of 7th Street NW Fire

By Jim Michaels
January 31, 2024 9:00AM EST
Courtesy Canton Fire Department

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – In different stages of recovery, after a devastating fire.

Channel 5 followed up with two of the people left homeless in a Canton apartment house fire from two weeks ago.

Susan Johnson and partner Tim have found a new place to live.

Talanise Williams is with relatives while searching for a new “home”.

Neither was injured in the fire on 7th Street NW, five blocks east of Fulton Road.

Both are thankful to be alive.

Damage was so severe, the cause may never be known.

It was one of three house fires on the same street that week.

