Food Bank: 400 Attend ‘Taste’ Hall of Fame Fundraiser
NFL Gold jacket Cris Carter talks to a couple of attendees at the Akron Canton Food Bank's "Taste of the Pro Football Hall of Fame". (Courtesy Akron Canton Food Bank)
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Another successful “Taste of the Pro Football Hall of Fame” fundraiser by the Akron Canton Food Bank Tuesday night, according to the food bank.
400 people heard Gold Jacket Cris Carter describe his issues with hunger and food insecurity as a child.
Ten purveyors of food and beverage participated in a sit-down event this year.