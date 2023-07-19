Food Service Returning to Downtown Ice Rink Building

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – New life is coming to the Hall of Fame Ice Rink building next to the skating rink on West Tusc in downtown Canton.

The Alley Cafe will open in that building on July 31, offering coffee, donuts and a daily brunch, according to Canton Mayor Tom Bernabei.

It’s been a few years since that building did anything other than service ice skaters.

The mayor says new owner Josh Brewer will also operate the rink in the Winter.

There was food service there several years ago.