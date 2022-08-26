News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo
Health Matters with The Medicine Center Pharmacy
9:00am - 10:00am

Foodbank Celebrates Big Birthday

By Jim Michaels
August 26, 2022 6:58AM EDT
Share
Akron Canton Regional Foodbank, Stark County campus. (Courtesy foodbank)

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Celebrating the big 4-0.

The Akron Canton Regional Foodbank.

From the purchase of the first building in Akron in 1982 to a large main campus, the Stark County campus in canton, DoorDash delivery, the mobile food pantry and more, the foodbank has grown to serve a growing need.

Last year, the foodbank distributed 30 million pounds of food.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

Death Investigation: Man Found Behind Downtown Canton Bar
3

Canton South Woman Faces Misdemeanor OVI Charge in Wrong-Way Crash
4

Akron Man Cited in Connection With Train Wreck
5

Akron PD: Crowd Interferes in Man's Arrest Following Shooting