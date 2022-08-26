Foodbank Celebrates Big Birthday

Akron Canton Regional Foodbank, Stark County campus. (Courtesy foodbank)

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Celebrating the big 4-0.

The Akron Canton Regional Foodbank.

From the purchase of the first building in Akron in 1982 to a large main campus, the Stark County campus in canton, DoorDash delivery, the mobile food pantry and more, the foodbank has grown to serve a growing need.

Last year, the foodbank distributed 30 million pounds of food.