Foodbank Celebrates Big Birthday
August 26, 2022 6:58AM EDT
Akron Canton Regional Foodbank, Stark County campus. (Courtesy foodbank)
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Celebrating the big 4-0.
The Akron Canton Regional Foodbank.
From the purchase of the first building in Akron in 1982 to a large main campus, the Stark County campus in canton, DoorDash delivery, the mobile food pantry and more, the foodbank has grown to serve a growing need.
Last year, the foodbank distributed 30 million pounds of food.