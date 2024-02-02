Foodbank Celebrates Opening of Expanded Akron Space

The important milestone in the Foodbank’s history will allow it to better serve its 600 hunger-relief partners and community members facing hunger. Cutting the ribbon from left to right: Foodbank Board of Directors Chair Amanda Montgomery, President of Beaver Constructors Betsy Sterling, Foodbank President & CEO Dan Flowers, Foodbank Vice President Katie Carver Reed and Summit County Executive Ilene Shapiro. (Courtesy Akron Canton Foodbank)

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Big day for the Akron Canton Regional Foodbank on Thursday.

The ribbon was cut on the new $17.5 million addition to the main Akron facility.

There’s a 10,000 square foot welcome center, providing a safer area for hunger relief agencies to pick up their orders.

There’s also a doubling of cooler and freezer capacity.

And new community spaces.

Foodbank CEO Dan Flowers says it all started as a dream ten years ago, but it took millions in contributions through the Growing for Good campaign to make it happen.

After the ribbon cutting, and tours were given.

The Growing for Good campaign also helped build the Stark County Campus in Canton.