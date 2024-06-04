Foodbank Hits ‘Harvest for Hunger’ Goal

At its main campus in Akron, Foodbank President and CEO Dan Flowers expressed his gratitude to those in attendance for all their hard work in helping the Foodbank meet its goal of raising the equivalent of 4.2 million meals. (Courtesy Akron Canton Regional Food Bank)

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – By the skin of their teeth, the Akron Canton Regional Food Bank says they accomplished their 2024 Harvest for Hunger goal of 4.2 million meals by the campaign deadline Friday, May 31.

They admit they needed some help at the end to get over the top, including a matching money enticement from Goodyear.

Here’s more from the foodbank:

AKRON, Ohio – (May 31, 2024) – The Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank celebrated the culmination of the 33rd annual Harvest for Hunger Campaign with a carnival-themed party for the community at its Main Campus in Akron today. The community’s generosity provided enough food and funds to provide as many as 4.2 million meals to people experiencing hunger.

The Foodbank wasn’t certain it would reach its 4.2 million meal goal. Earlier this week, it alerted the community that the fundraising campaign was behind, hoping supporters would rally around it. In three short days, the community’s generosity was evident as it helped the organization reach its target.

“With inflation impacting so many, we went into this campaign knowing it was going to be a steep climb, knowing we were going to have to push harder than ever,” said Dan Flowers, Foodbank president and CEO. “When we realized campaign revenue was falling short, we put a plea out to our community. And I’m not surprised but extremely humbled that they chose to answer our plea with overwhelming support. During one of the most challenging economic times, last-minute gifts from generous supporters helped us reach our goal – which is so important right now as we continue to experience unprecedented demand for food.”

The need for help with groceries remains elevated. The Foodbank and its network of hunger-relief partners has seen a 30% increase in the number of visits from people seeking help in the first quarter compared to the previous year. For the first time in Foodbank history, 3+ million pounds of food have been distributed from its warehouse for four consecutive months.