Courtesy Akron Canton Regional Foodbank

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – 400 people participated in the kickoff of the Harvest for Hunger Campaign of the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank Tuesday morning.

The goal for the 32nd campaign is 4.54 million meals, or $1.12 million and 100,000 pounds of food.

One of the co-chairs of this year’s event is Mark Sterling, CEO of Beaver Constructors of Perry Township.