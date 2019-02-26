Foodbank’s Largest Fundraiser Gets Underway

(WHBC) – The Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank drummed up support for its annual Harvest for Hunger Campaign at the kick-off breakfast for the event.

About 500 people filled the ballroom at the John S. Knight Center in Akron as community members rallied in support of the 28th annual campaign, which is the foodbank’s biggest fundraising initiative and helps support food distribution all year long.

The foodbank’s Raven Gayheart says Harvest for Hunger is really a grassroots initiative, “in which businesses, organizations, churches, school groups, all of these different groups of people come together and host some form of food and funds drive.”

She says one of the easiest ways to contribute to Harvest for Hunger is the Check Out Hunger campaign at cash registers at participating supermarkets, by asking your cashier to scan a $10, $5 or $1 coupon when you’re checking out.

All proceeds from the campaign go directly toward providing free food for the local community.

She says more than 1 in 5 children in the foodbank’s service area is food insecure, and don’t know where their next, nutritious meal is coming from.

“Despite what we’re hearing about the improving economy and low unemployment, hunger hasn’t gone away, and our community members are still counting on us.”

This year’s campaign goal is $1.32 million and 100,000 pounds of food, the equivalent of more than 5.3 million meals.

(left to right in the picture; Andy Flowers, son to Dan Flowers, president and CEO of the Foodbank, David Flowers, the special guest speaker at the breakfast and Ricky Allen from Cleveland Clinic Akron General, celebrate the kick off of the Harvest for Hunger Campaign)