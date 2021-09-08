Foods that Help Kids Focus – Find Out HERE!

      Weather Alert

We know kids may have a hard time paying attention…just kids being kids, right? Not neccesarily.

If your kids seem a little unfocused while they return to school, changing up their lunch could help!
Nutritionists say that oranges, salmon, and roast beef can help with cognition and brain functioning.
Walnuts and blueberries are great snacks to help fight blood sugar spikes while dips and dipping foods are great for fiber intake.
Two meals that nutritionists recommend as healthy options include black bean and veggie burritos and sandwiches with almond butter and berry spreads.

