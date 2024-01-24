Ford To Recall Nearly 1.9 Million Explorer SUVS

DETROIT (AP) — Ford is recalling nearly 1.9 million Explorer SUVs in the U.S. because a trim piece can fly off and create a hazard for other drivers.

The recall covers Explorers from the 2011 through 2019 model years.

Documents posted Wednesday by the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration say that clips holding the trim that covers the roof supports by the windshield can come loose.

If that happens, the trim can fly off.

The recall comes after U.S. regulators opened an investigation into the problem last year after receiving consumer complaints.

Canadian regulators also inquired about the problem.

Dealers will inspect the trim pieces to make sure the clips are engaged and add adhesive to hold them in place.

Owners will be notified starting March 13.