      Breaking News
UPDATE: Primary Election Off, SOS Trying for June 2

Ford Trial Suspended Until April 1

Noah Hiles
Mar 17, 2020 @ 1:09pm

AKRON (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The trial for one of Akron’s deadliest killers has been suspended. Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Christine Croce announced that the Stanley Ford trial until April 1. The decision was based on the health and public safety recommendations by the CDC. Ford, 60, is facing 28 charges, including multiple counts of aggravated murder in connection with three Akron fires that happened in 2016 and 2017. He has maintained his innocence.

Popular Posts
Human Trafficking/Prostitution Sting In Belden Village Area
Manager Of Canton Bar Shot And Killed After Breaking Up Brawl
Woman Dies in Jackson Township House Fire
Pancake Mix could be Deadly!
Bank Robbery In Downtown Massillon