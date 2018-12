(WHBC) – The only operational gas pump at a small Canton gas station was destroyed by fire Saturday morning.

It happened when a customer drove off with the fuel nozzle still attached to the vehicle.

Canton firefighters got the call around 10 a.m. at Gas City in the 200 block of Rowland Avenue NE.

They were unable to locate an emergency shutoff switch for the pump, so they cut power to the business.

No injuries were reported.