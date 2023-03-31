Former Akron Cop, Canton Man Sentenced to 13 to 17 Years on Child Sex Charges

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Canton man who was also an Akron police officer was sentenced to 13 to 17 years in prison on Thursday.

This, right after he entered a guilty plea to ‘pandering obscenity involving a minor’ charges.

32-year-old Mikel Dillon is accused of secretly filming a young girl in various stages of nudity in his bathroom over a 21-month period.

Dillon was fired from the Akron force Thursday as well.

He had been on leave from the department.

He was reportedly a Canton police cadet for a short time before that.