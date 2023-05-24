Former Akron Mayor, Congressman Sawyer Passes Away at 77

FILE PHOTO – President Bill Clinton speaks at a rally for Rep. Thomas Sawyer, right, in Akron, Ohio on Oct. 24, 1994. At left is U.S. Senate candidate Joel Hyatt. (AP Photo/Greg Gibson)

AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – In Akron, the name Tom Sawyer brings to mind someone other than the Mark Twain character or the Rush song.

The former mayor of the city as well as Congressman and State Senator by that name has passed away.

This Tom Sawyer also served on the State Board of Education, making it 40 years in public service through the year 2015.

Governor DeWine, commenting on Tuesday on the passing of the former Akron mayor.

The governor served in the House of Representatives with Sawyer, calling him a “staunch advocate” for Akron and northeast Ohio.

Current Congress member Emilia Strong Sykes calls him a “giant” in Summit County.

Tom Sawyer died Tuesday at age 77.