If you are looking for some inspiration — former Ohio State Buckeye and Pittsburgh Steeler Ryan Shazier can offer it right here. This is courtesy of his Instagram account – the man who could barely walk several years ago is doing this now:

Ryan Shazier doing a box jump Ryan Shazier was left unable to walk after a tackle 16 months ago. He's now doing box jumps 🙏 (via Ryan Shazier) Posted by SportsCenter on Sunday, April 7, 2019