      Weather Alert

Former Canton Drive-Thru Owners Sentenced in Attack on Customer

Jim Michaels
Mar 19, 2022 @ 9:01am
Steps to Stark County Courthouse

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Two brothers who faced felonious assault charges in connection with an attack on a customer at the drive-thru store they owned are off to prison… 34-year-old Sultan and 25-year-old Mohammed Altawil of Canton were both sentenced to six to nine years last week; they entered guilty pleas to the charges… Prosecutors say the pair shot a customer in the leg and pistol-whipped him, believing they were being robbed at their Maggiore’s Drive-Thru on Dueber Avenue SW; they also initially lied to police about the August 2021 incident… The business is now under new ownership.

Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
Questions to Answer in Fatal Jackson Crash
Three Taken to Hospital from Crash on Route 62 in Plain
Canton Man Arraigned in August 2021 Shooting Incident
St. Patrick's Day Sobriety Checkpoints in Stark County
Connect With Us Listen To Us On