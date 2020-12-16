      Weather Alert

Former Canton Nursing Home Worker Gets Probation in 2018 Death of Patient

Jim Michaels
Dec 16, 2020 @ 4:48am
Dewarn Bell ( Stark County jail)

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A former Canton nursing home employee was sentenced to three years probation Tuesday in the exposure death of a dementia patient in 2018.

53-year-old Dewarn Bell had pleaded to a forgery charge last month.

Bell signed off on paperwork indicating 56-year-old Mark Billiter was in bed at Glenwood Care and Rehabilitation, but he was wandering the streets of Canton and was later found dead behind a gas station on Route 153.

It’s not known why Bell was the only employee prosecuted.

Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
Thursday Update: Stark, Summit Remain at Purple Level 4; Governor Issues Stay Safe Protocols
Feds: Pennsylvania Man Uses Unique Ripoff Scheme to Score $444,000 from Local Lowe's Stores
Hundreds Show Up for Canton City Health Covid-19 testing
Canton City Schools doing more and more to go remote