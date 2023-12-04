Former Career US Diplomat Charged With Secretly Spying For Cuban Intelligence For Decades

MIAMI (AP) — The Justice Department says a former American diplomat who served as U.S. ambassador to Bolivia has been charged with serving as a covert agent for Cuba’s intelligence services since at least 1981.

Newly unsealed court papers allege that Manuel Rocha engaged in “clandestine activity” on Cuba’s behalf for decades, including by meeting with Cuban intelligence operatives.

The complaint was filed in federal court in Miami, includes charges of acting as an illegal agent of a foreign government and other crimes.

He is due in court later Monday.

It was not immediately clear if he had a lawyer.