Former Church Destroyed In Fire

(WHBC) – A former church was destroyed in a fire in Minerva.

Firefighters were called to the Harvest Christian Center on West High Street around 9:15 Thursday morning.

Upon arrival, firefighters could see heavy flames coming from the structure.

“We decided to go defensive due to the progress of the fire, and to protect the nearby structures,” said Aaron Stoller, fire chief of the Sandy Creek Joint Fire District.

He says there was another church only five feet away from the burning building.

Firefighters were able to prevent the fire from spreading to other structures, but the building is a total loss.

The road is shut down as crews come in to tear down what remains of the building, which was being converted into a youth center with a basketball court.

No one was injured in the fire. The cause is under investigation.