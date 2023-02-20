News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Former Cleveland Baseball favorite calls it quits!

By Jeff Turk
February 20, 2023 5:35PM EST
Former Guardian and Cub Jason Kipnis has formally announced his retirement in a post on Twitter. Kipnis’ last appearance in the majors came in a Cubs uniform back in the 2020 pandemic-shortened year.

Kipnis was Drafted by Cleveland in the second round of the 2009 draft, Kipnis rose through the ranks as a highly regarded prospect, earning recognition on top-100 prospect lists prior to the 2011 season. That was the year Kipnis would make his big league debut as well, as he slashed .272/.333/.507 with seven home runs in an impressive 36 game rookie stint

