Former Columbus Police Officer Indicted, Arrested in Andre Hill Shooting Death
FILE - Andre Hill, fatally shot by Columbus police on Dec. 22, is memorialized on a shirt worn by his daughter, Karissa Hill, on Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020, in Columbus, Ohio. A white Ohio police officer was indicted Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 on murder charges in the December shooting death of 47-year-old Andre Hill. Columbus Police Officer Adam Coy was indicted by a Franklin County grand jury on Wednesday following an investigation by the Ohio Attorney General’s office. (AP Photo/Andrew Welsh-Huggins)
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The former Columbus police officer accused of shooting Andre Hill to death a few days before Christmas is now charged with murder.
Adam Coy was arrested on Wednesday.
A Franklin County Grand Jury had handed up an indictment in the case.
The 47-year-old Hill, an unarmed Black man, was shot to death as he walked toward Coy holding his cell phone.