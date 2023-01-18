Former Dover Mayor Avoids Prison, Probation Time at Sentencing

Dover Mayor Richard Homrighausen

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – No prison time and not even probation for the former mayor of Dover, sentenced Tuesday on theft in office charges.

But 74-year-old Richard Homrighausen must pay over $17,000 in audit costs, fees and restitution for performing weddings but not turning the fees over to the city.

The prosecutor from the state auditor’s office asked for that sentence.

Homrighausen maintains he is innocent and his attorney says he’ll appeal.

He also can never hold public office again because of the felony theft in office conviction.