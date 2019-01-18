Former Indian Closer Cody Allen Finally Has New Home

Cleveland Indians relief pitcher Cody Allen throws against the Cincinnati Reds during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, in Cincinnati. Indians won 4-3. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)

Former Cleveland Indians closer Cody Allen has agreed to a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Angels.

The value of the contract is not yet known, but sources indicate it is in the 8 – 9 million dollar range. The deal is also pending a physical.

Allen is the Indians all-time leader in saves with 149, but he was coming off his worst season with the Tribe last year. His ERA was 4.70, and his save percentage was 84.4. He was eventually used in a variety of late-inning roles after the Indians acquired reliever Brad Hand.