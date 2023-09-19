News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Former Indiana Congressman Sentenced To Prison For Insider Trading

By News Desk
September 19, 2023 7:33PM EDT
NEW YORK (AP) — A former U.S. congressman from Indiana has been sentenced to 22 months in prison for making illegal stock trades based on inside information while working as a consultant after he left office.

Former U.S. Rep. Steve Buyer was sentenced Tuesday in New York.

The Republican served in the House from 1993 to 2011.

He once chaired the House Veterans’ Affairs committee and was a House prosecutor at  former President Bill Clinton’s 1998 impeachment trial.

Buyer was convicted of insider trading involving the merger of T-Mobile and Sprint.

He was also convicted of illegal trades in the management consulting company Navigant when one of his clients was set to acquire it.

