      Weather Alert

Former Massillon Woman Sentenced in Disturbing Child Abuse

Jim Michaels
Apr 29, 2022 @ 4:21am

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A former Massillon woman has been sentenced to 4 to 6 years in prison on a felony endangering children conviction.

The 22-year-old who now resides in West Virginia entered a guilty plea to a single count.

Her former boyfriend 26-year-old Mark Toland of Massillon faces similar charges.

Court records indicate the woman’s toddler daughter had both of her arms and legs broken.

She is now with grandparents.

Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
Malvern Woman Loses Life in Route 30 Crash
Canton Man Killed in Osnaburg Crash Involving 2 ATVs
Canton, CCSD Offer Summertime Programs for Youth
Parole Denied in Brutal 1986 Killings of University of Akron Students
Connect With Us Listen To Us On