Former Massillon Woman Sentenced in Disturbing Child Abuse
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A former Massillon woman has been sentenced to 4 to 6 years in prison on a felony endangering children conviction.
The 22-year-old who now resides in West Virginia entered a guilty plea to a single count.
Her former boyfriend 26-year-old Mark Toland of Massillon faces similar charges.
Court records indicate the woman’s toddler daughter had both of her arms and legs broken.
She is now with grandparents.