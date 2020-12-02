      Breaking News
EXCLUSIVE IMAGES: 3 Rescued, All 9 OK in Apartment Fire in SW Canton Early Wednesday Morning

Former McKinley Grad Signs With Browns

Kenny Roda
Dec 2, 2020 @ 11:27am
Akron defensive lineman Jamal Davis II runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 3, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

(Official Browns release)

Browns Sign DE Jamal Davis to Practice Squad

BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns have signed DE Jamal Davis to their practice squad.

Davis (6-3, 245) is officially in his first season out of Akron. He was originally signed by the Houston Texans as an undrafted free agent in 2019.

After being waived by the Texans, Davis spent time on the practice squads of the Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans before signing with the Miami Dolphins, where he appeared in three games last year.

Most recently, the Canton, Ohio native spent the preseason with the Titans and was signed to their practice squad through the first week of the season.

*Added note – Davis is a 2014 graduate of Canton McKinley high school and was a member of the WHBC All-County team in 2013 as a linebacker.

TAGS
Canton McKinley Bulldogs Cleveland Browns Jamal Davis
Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
Color-Coded Map: Stark, Summit, Portage on Red Watch List
Akron Man Charged in Woman's Shooting Death
Canton Man Arrested, Accused of Choking Woman
Canton Detectives Investigate 12th Street NE Shooting