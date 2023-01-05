Former Mount Union Assistant to lead Louisville Football

Chris Kappas (Courtesy Louisville City School District)

Louisville, Ohio — Louisville City School District is pleased to welcome Chris Kappas-— he will be recommended as the new head football coach at the Board of Education meeting on Monday, January 9, 2023 at 6:30 p.m.

Chris played football for North Hills High School in Pittsburgh, PA, West Liberty University, and Mount Union. After assisting with the defense as a graduate assistant at Bowling Green State University in 2011 and 2012, he took his talents to the University of Mount Union. From 2013- 2020 at Mount Union, he was the pass game coordinator, special teams’ coordinator and wide receivers coach before becoming the offensive and defensive coordinator.

In October of 2020, Kappas was hired by Austin Peay State University where he served as the Defensive Coordinator. He was instrumental in helping the Austin Peay football team break the Team GPA record for four straight semesters. In his three seasons there, he turned the defense into one of the best in the Ohio Valley Conference. This past year, Chris was named the 2022 American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) Football Championship Series (FCS) Assistant Coach of the Year.

“Coach Kappas brings a wealth of football knowledge from the college level to our Louisville High School football program,” said Louisville Athletic Director, Terrie Horn. “His depth of knowledge on both sides of the ball will enhance the level of play and continue the excitement of Louisville football that is so well known throughout Stark County.” When asked what type of coaching style he brings as the next head football coach of the Louisville Leopards, Kappas stated, “! will bring fun and make football enjoyable, while bringing a level of expectation and hard work. | am demanding, but fair. | will put the best players on the field.”

Former football coach and current board member, Rick Crislip stated, “Finding a candidate of Chris ‘caliber is a once in a lifetime opportunity for Louisville. He is our guy.”

Superintendent Shaffer said, “We are fortunate to have Chris be the next leader of our football team. He is returning home to be with his family and will bring a hands-on approach as he transitions to his new position as a head coach.” With the college-level experience coming to our high school football program, we welcome Mr. Chris Kappas as Louisville High School’s new head football coach.