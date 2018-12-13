Former Mount Union WR Joins the Show
By Ariel Stahler
Dec 13, 2018 @ 1:53 PM

Former Mount Union and NFL standout wide receiver Cecil Shorts III will join JT today on The Kenny & JT Show.

