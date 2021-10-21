      Weather Alert

Former Navarre PD Chief Resigns, Sentenced on Misdemeanor OVI Conviction

Jim Michaels
Oct 21, 2021 @ 4:52am
(Jesse Naul)

MASSILLON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The now-former chief of police in Navarre must do a stint in jail and he has resigned from his job.

This, after entering a “no contest” plea to a misdemeanor drunk driving charge.

49-year-old Dennis Albaugh II will spend three days in the county jail and have his license suspended for a year.

He was in Massillon Municipal Court on Wednesday.

Albaugh also reportedly turned in his resignation earlier this week.

He was seriously hurt in a motorcycle crash in Jackson Township back in June.

He tested just above the legal blood-alcohol level.

Popular Posts
Kenny & JT's Show Guests
Stark Prosecutor Fires Lead Attorney After Internal Investigation
North Canton Mayor: Deal Pending With Meijer for KMart Property
Baker Leaving Pro Football Hall of Fame
Canton Man Gets 23 to Life in New Phila Shooting Death
Connect With Us Listen To Us On