      Weather Alert

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie Tests Positive For Covid-19

News Desk
Oct 3, 2020 @ 12:06pm

The news coming after President Trump, and First Lady Melania Trump test positive for the virus.

 

Popular Posts
Human Trafficking/Prostitution Sting In Belden Village Area
Manager Of Canton Bar Shot And Killed After Breaking Up Brawl
Pancake Mix could be Deadly!
Woman Dies in Jackson Township House Fire
Bank Robbery In Downtown Massillon