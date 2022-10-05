Former Postal Service Manager from Massillon Sentenced to 6 Months Prison Time

CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – There are serious consequences for stealing from the U.S Mail, especially if you work there.

A former regional manager with the Postal Service will do six months in a federal prison facility.

This, after 54-year-old Bruce Murdock of Massillon pleaded guilty to four counts of ‘theft of mail by a postal worker’ on Tuesday.

Court records indicate Murdock stole packages while working at the Erie Street S branch in Massillon.

Postal investigators then used test packages to confirm that he was stealing.

Despite an honorable military career and reported issues with mental and physical health, Murdock was still sentenced to prison.

He must also pay restitution of $8300.