News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Former President Donald Trump Is Reinstated To Facebook After 2-Year Ban

By News Desk
January 25, 2023 5:35PM EST
Share
Former President Donald Trump Is Reinstated To Facebook After 2-Year Ban

SAN JOSE, Ca. (AP) –  Facebook parent Meta is reinstating former President Donald Trump’s personal account after two-year suspension following the Jan. 6 insurrection.

The company said in a blog post Wednesday it is adding “new guardrails” to ensure there are no “repeat offenders” who violate its rules.

Trump’s spokesperson did no immediately respond to a request for comment on the decision.

He was suspended on Jan. 7, a day after the deadly 2021 insurrection. Other social media companies also kicked him off their platforms, though he was recently reinstated on Twitter after Elon Musk took over the company.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

Remains of Long-Dead Man, Mother Found in Carroll Home
3

Impactful Weather Coming to Stark County: What to Expect
4

Canton Murder Trial Includes Tales of Torture
5

Homeless Man Faces 16 Charges in Alliance Incident