News-Talk 1480 WHBC News-Talk 1480 WHBC Logo

Former President Trump Advisor Faces Possible Disbarment Over His Efforts To Overturn Election

By News Desk
June 20, 2023 6:34PM EDT
Share
Credit: MGN

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A prosecutor seeking the disbarment of the architect of a legal strategy aimed at keeping former President Donald Trump in power says he concocted a baseless theory and made false claims of fraud in an attempt to overturn the 2020 election.

Disciplinary proceedings began Tuesday for John Eastman.

They stem from his development of a dubious legal strategy aimed at having Vice President Mike Pence interfere with the certification of President Joe Biden’s victory.

Duncan Carling of the office of chief trial counsel said Eastman’s legal theory was “unsupported by historical precedent and law.”

Eastman’s attorney countered that his client never intended to steal the election.

Popular Posts

1

Kenny & JT's Show Guests
2

Neighbor's Genuine Concern Doesn't End Well in Canton
3

Air Advisory Posted Again, Smoke Could Reach Ground Level Here
4

Canton Man Dead in Officer Involved Shooting Wednesday Night
5

DeWine: Charges Serious as Former President Emerges Defiant from Federal Courtroom